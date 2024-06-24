Sapphire Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $34.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,794,587,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,006,174 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

