Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.