Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.91. 1,219,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,327. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

