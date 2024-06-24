Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.66. 134,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,098. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

