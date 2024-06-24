Security Financial Services INC. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.35. 335,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,260. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

