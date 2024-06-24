Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $537,246.19

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 89.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $537,246.19 and approximately $144.40 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,931.43 or 1.00052230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00075282 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002296 USD and is down -89.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $144.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

