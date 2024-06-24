Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 206.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $67.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.