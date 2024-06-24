Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,757 shares of company stock worth $114,265,610 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $494.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.