Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

SRE stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 138.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 234,219 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sempra by 141.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 26.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sempra by 769.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

