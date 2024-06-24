Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

