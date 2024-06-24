Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $317.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.76.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,195 shares of company stock valued at $244,193. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

