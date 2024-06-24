Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $198.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $570.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

