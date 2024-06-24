Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Bruno Maruzzo Sells 50,000 Shares

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$66,250.00.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Bruno Maruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CVE:SEI traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$1.34. 586,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,963. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.52 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy ( CVE:SEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.