Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

