Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

