Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to “Outperform”

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLDB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $247.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

