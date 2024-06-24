Sow Good (SOWG) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -59.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.21

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1518 31 2.39

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

