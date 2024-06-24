SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Cut by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM remained flat at $37.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 277,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,163. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

