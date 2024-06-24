SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

