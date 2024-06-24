SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 43,437 shares.The stock last traded at $246.76 and had previously closed at $248.11.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,931,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,790,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,053.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.