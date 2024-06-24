Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

STGW has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.49 on Monday. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -216.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 807,505 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345,669 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Stagwell by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

