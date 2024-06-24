Status (SNT) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Status has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $97.38 million and $3.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,055.52 or 1.00189123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02495235 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $2,624,178.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

