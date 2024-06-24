Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Katherine Innes Ker Purchases 8,800 Shares

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,856 ($12,523.51).

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

Katherine Innes Ker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Katherine Innes Ker acquired 8,100 shares of Stelrad Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £9,558 ($12,144.85).

Stelrad Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRAD stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 112.50 ($1.43). 36,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,475. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company has a market capitalization of £143.27 million, a PE ratio of 943.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.