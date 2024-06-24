Steph & Co. Acquires 199 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,490. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.