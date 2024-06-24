Steph & Co. Acquires 8,278 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

USB traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $40.44. 2,113,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.