Steph & Co. Buys 435 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

