Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,657. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

