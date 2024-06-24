Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.04 on Monday, hitting $541.39. 358,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.00 and its 200 day moving average is $524.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

