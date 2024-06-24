Steph & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.57. 252,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $95.03.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

