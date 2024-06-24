Steph & Co. Grows Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Steph & Co. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 124,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

