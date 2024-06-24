Steph & Co. Has $283,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

