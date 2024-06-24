Steph & Co. Has $285,000 Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 615,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,628. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

