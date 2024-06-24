Steph & Co. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 213,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

