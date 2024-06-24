Steph & Co. Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

