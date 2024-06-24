Steph & Co. Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.90. 986,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889,829. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

