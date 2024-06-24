Steph & Co. Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

NYSE RJF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

