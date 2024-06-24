Steph & Co. Makes New $684,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 118.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.77. The stock had a trading volume of 115,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,111. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

