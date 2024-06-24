Steph & Co. Purchases 219 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Steph & Co. grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup cut their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

