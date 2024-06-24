Steph & Co. Purchases 3,713 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 422.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $98.22. 98,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,644. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

