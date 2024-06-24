Steph & Co. Purchases 567 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 945,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,518. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

