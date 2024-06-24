Steph & Co. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steph & Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $113.49. 4,191,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,262,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

