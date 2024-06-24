Steph & Co. Reduces Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Steph & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get APi Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Up 0.8 %

APG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. 331,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.