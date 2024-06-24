Steph & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.15. 1,620,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,252. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

