Steph & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.55. 2,627,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 196.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

