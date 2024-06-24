Steph & Co. Sells 200 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of NIC stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,877. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $118,412. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

