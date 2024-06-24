Steph & Co. Sells 320 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.30. 67,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,457. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

