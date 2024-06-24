Steph & Co. Sells 513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 2,148,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,183,130. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.