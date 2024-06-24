Steph & Co. Sells 747 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 22,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. 223,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.