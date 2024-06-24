Steph & Co. Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 51,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.18. 759,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

