StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBLI opened at $30.50 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- What are earnings reports?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.