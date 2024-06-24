StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $30.50 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company's stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

