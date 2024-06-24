StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLIGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $30.50 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.